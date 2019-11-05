|
|
Rhonda Lee (Geiser) Drakulich
age 58, of Dellroy, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 3, 2019 after her battle with cancer. Born July 6, 1961, Rhonda is the daughter of Clarence (Linda) Geiser, Jr., and Priscilla Geiser. She has two brothers, Sam (Debbie) Geiser and David (Christina) Geiser.
Rhonda married the love of her life, Steve Drakulich, on Mar. 22, 2003. Together they have four children, Vanessa (Jason) Fields, Michael Drakulich, Amanda (Pat) Lee, and Baylee Drakulich, of the home. Two grandchildren, Jessa and Jase, who always brought a smile to her face, for she loved them dearly. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Rhonda was a 1979 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and worked for 16 years at Alpha/Nexpak as a press operator; following that she was a stay at home mom. Rhonda found joy in helping others. She would often help neighbors with yard work, cleaning houses, or even hanging Christmas Lights. During the holidays she would often fix and deliver meals to the people she helped to make sure they had a meal. Rhonda also enjoyed her flower gardens, baking, crocheting, couponing, organization and making every dollar count. But most of all she loved and enjoyed her family.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Wilfong and Clarence and Anna Geiser, Sr., and her in-laws, Don and Donna Drakulich.
Services will be held Thur. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Damon Spurgeon officiating. Interment in Baxter's Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rhonda's memory may be made to: Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019