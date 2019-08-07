Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Real Hope Church
7641 Wales Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Real Hope Church
7641 Wales Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Frecka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Frecka


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Frecka Obituary
Richard A. Frecka

75 of Willowdale Lake passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born June 11, 1944 in Akron the son of the late Albert and Eva Frecka. He retired from The City of North Canton after over 39 years of service. Currently he was custodian at Real Hope Church. Richard was a member of Real Hope Church, formerly the McDonaldsville St. Paul Church.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon (Boyles); children, Kim Yamamoto of Eastlake, Ohio, Steve Frecka of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; grandson, Nicholas Yamamoto; sister, Judy (Bob) Lawless of N. Ridgeville, Ohio; and brother, Tom (Deb) Frecka of Granger, Ind.; faithful companion, Duchess; and many extended relatives.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. Donations can be made in Richard's name to . Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now