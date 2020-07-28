1/1
Richard A. "Dick" Kepler Sr.
1926 - 2020
Richard A. "Dick" Kepler Sr.

94, passed away on July 27, 2020, following complications from dementia. He was born on May18, 1926 in Massillon, to Harry and Helen (Lyon) Kepler. Dick graduated from Brewster High School, Class of 1944 and entered the Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war he went to work for the Wheeling and Lake Erie Rail Road. He was also a volunteer with the Navarre Fire Department, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and a member of Holy Family Parish.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Lyla) Kepler Jr and Christine (Edgar) Lee; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kepler; son, Thomas L. Kepler; and a brother, Harry Kepler Jr.

Friends and family may call at the Holy Family Parish, Navarre on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Clements Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish. Messages of condolence may be sent to

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
