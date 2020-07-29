Richard A."Dick" Kepler Sr.Friends and family may call at the Holy Family Parish, Navarre on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Clements Cemetery.Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish. Messages of condolence may be sent toPaquelet Funeral Home& Crematory330-833-3222