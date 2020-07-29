1/
Richard A. "Dick" Kepler Sr.
Richard A.

"Dick" Kepler Sr.

Friends and family may call at the Holy Family Parish, Navarre on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Clements Cemetery.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish. Messages of condolence may be sent to

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
