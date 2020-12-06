Richard A. Ostrowski
65, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Altercare of Nobles Pond following a short battle with cancer. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 18, 1955 to Chester and Ellen Ostrowski, Rick grew up in Cleveland and graduated from South High School. He worked for the Fred Albrecht Grocery Company for 46 years and was currently a Pharmacy Technician at the Canton location. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, and motorcycles. Rick loved his sons and family dearly and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He was always ensuring there wasn't anything else he could do to help or support his family.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Eleanor Ostrowski, and his sister, Karen Ostrowski. Rick is survived by his three sons, Chad (Amelia) Ostrowski of Canton, OH, Mike (Brandy) Ostrowski of North Carolina, and Brian (Catherine) Ostrowski of North Carolina; grandchildren Dylan, Autumn, Emily, Alex, and Haylee; siblings David (Wanda) Ostrowski and Gary (Diane) Ostrowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honoring Rick's wishes, he will be cremated with no additional service or memorial. Friends and loved ones are invited to offer condolences and share a memory with his family at: www.legacy.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton.