RICHARD A. OSTROWSKI
1955 - 2020
Richard A. Ostrowski

65, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Altercare of Nobles Pond following a short battle with cancer. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 18, 1955 to Chester and Ellen Ostrowski, Rick grew up in Cleveland and graduated from South High School. He worked for the Fred Albrecht Grocery Company for 46 years and was currently a Pharmacy Technician at the Canton location. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, and motorcycles. Rick loved his sons and family dearly and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He was always ensuring there wasn't anything else he could do to help or support his family.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Eleanor Ostrowski, and his sister, Karen Ostrowski. Rick is survived by his three sons, Chad (Amelia) Ostrowski of Canton, OH, Mike (Brandy) Ostrowski of North Carolina, and Brian (Catherine) Ostrowski of North Carolina; grandchildren Dylan, Autumn, Emily, Alex, and Haylee; siblings David (Wanda) Ostrowski and Gary (Diane) Ostrowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Rick's wishes, he will be cremated with no additional service or memorial. Friends and loved ones are invited to offer condolences and share a memory with his family at: www.legacy.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David and Linda Hulka
Friend
