Richard A. "Poon" Schaer
1957 - 2020
Richard A. "Poon" Schaer

62 of North Lawrence, died Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born September 27, 1957 in Massillon, to the late Robert and Terese (Hoch) Schaer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jo Anne Ott. Poon is

survived by his brothers, Robert (Vickie) and Randall "Sam" (Debbie) Schaer; brother-in-law, Steve Ott; several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be

held for family with burial at Newmans Creek Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Newmans Creek Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
