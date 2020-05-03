Richard A. "Poon" Schaer



62 of North Lawrence, died Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born September 27, 1957 in Massillon, to the late Robert and Terese (Hoch) Schaer.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jo Anne Ott. Poon is



survived by his brothers, Robert (Vickie) and Randall "Sam" (Debbie) Schaer; brother-in-law, Steve Ott; several nieces and nephews.



Private services will be



held for family with burial at Newmans Creek Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.



Swigart-Easterling,



330-854-2356



