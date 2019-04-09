|
Richard A. Schlemmer 1946-2019
73, of North Canton passed away peacefully after battling lengthy illnesses. He was born March 6, 1946 in Watertown, N.Y. to the late Harold and Wilma Schlemmer. Richard graduated from Adams Central School in 1965, Alfred Agriculture Tech in 1967 and Kent State University in 1970. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve during Vietnam. Richard retired from Northwestern Mutual Life after 38 years of service. Richard enjoyed playing golf and golfing with his Sanctuary Group. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter and had a love for all sports and his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his children, Julie (Jason) Guth and Bradley Schlemmer; partner, Patricia Getz; lifetime companion, Jean Schlemmer; grandchildren, Collin, Christian and Caden; sister, Jody (John) Scipione and brother, Scott (Corinne) Schlemmer.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Cleveland Clinic, Thoracic Surgery Department, 9500 Euclid Ave. AC322, Cleveland, OH 44195. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019