Richard A. Schlemmer

Richard A. Schlemmer Obituary
Richard A.

Schlemmer

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Cleveland Clinic, Thoracic Surgery Department, 9500 Euclid Ave. AC322, Cleveland, OH 44195. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
