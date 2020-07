Or Copy this URL to Share

To My Sweet



Twin Brother



Richard Alexander



On Our Birthday







Even though you couldn't stay - I'll still be with you every day. Your sister and twin I'll always be - for I am you and you are me.



Miss You



Every Single Day.



All Our Love,



Twin Sister Sue Prysock & Husband Craig



Sisters Debbie & Janet



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store