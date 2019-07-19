|
|
Richard Allen Annis
age 61, passed away July 16, 2019. He was born on April 2, 1958 to Nellie and Paul Annis.
He is survived by the loves of his life Michele, his wife of 38 years; children: Amanda Annis, Brittany (Eric) Miller, Chelsea (Erik) Barenwald and Logan Annis. He was also Pa to his beautiful grandsons, Barrett and Benson Miller. Rich was most recently President of Ohio Pools & Spas. He spent his entire career from the age of 18 passionately caring for, and providing for employees and their families. He worked tirelessly to make it one of the most respected pool & spa companies in NE Ohio. One of his true passions was traveling the world with Michele and his children. Over the years they visited Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Central America and too many states and islands to name. His true 'Happy Place' though was Miquelon, Quebec, where he had gone fishing nearly every year since the age of 8, along with his brother, Rod. He also started this tradition with his children from the same ages, and looked forward to nothing more than returning each year. No man was more proud of his family, or loved them more. His hard work and dedication was solely for providing the best possible life for them - a gift we are eternally grateful for. We will never understand why he left us so soon. He is survived by siblings: Ron (Kathy), Pat (Marv) Temme, Bob (Karen), Sue, and Rod (Patrice); along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws and highly respected business associates.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17th., at 11:00 a.m. at Rivertree Christian Church, 7373 Portage St. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646, and will be officiated by Pastor Greg Nettle. Visitation begins at 9:30 until the time of service.
Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funreal Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019