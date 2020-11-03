Richard Allen Hiles
73, of Massillon, passed away Saturday, October 31st, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Canton on June 4, 1947, a son of the late Samuel and Hattie (Litman) Hiles, also preceded in death by second parents Boyd Sr. and Corrine Peck, as well as brothers Harry, Harold, Roy, Joe, and Ralph.
He was employed for 37 years at The Timken Company as a boiler engineer.
Survived by son Richard (Vera) Hiles Jr, of Barrington, Illinois; two brothers Paul Hiles, and Boyd Peck Jr.; three grandchildren Samantha, Nicolette, and Justin.
No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com
.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293