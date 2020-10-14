1/1
Richard Andrew Campitelli
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Andrew Campitelli

age 79 of Malvern, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio on March 8, 1941 to Anthony and Sentina (DeMartino) Campitelli. Richard retired from the Timken Company after 33 years.

Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann of Malvern; two sons, Frank (Debrae Barensfeld) of Medina and Richard A (Laurie) of Athens; one grandson, Owen Campitelli of Athens; two brothers, Joe (Genetta) of Louisville and Albert (Susan) of Port Charlotte, Fla; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Vince, Tony, and Gus; and one sister, Rosalle Rolfe.

Graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Alliance Road, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Vic Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street North, Malvern OH 44644. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
October 13, 2020
I'm very sorry to read of this. A smile, a nod or a smiling Hello were always my experience with Rich and Mary Ann. Please accept my sympathy, Mary Ann and family. Peace be with you.
Diana Yost
October 13, 2020
