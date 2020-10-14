Richard Andrew Campitelli
age 79 of Malvern, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio on March 8, 1941 to Anthony and Sentina (DeMartino) Campitelli. Richard retired from the Timken Company after 33 years.
Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann of Malvern; two sons, Frank (Debrae Barensfeld) of Medina and Richard A (Laurie) of Athens; one grandson, Owen Campitelli of Athens; two brothers, Joe (Genetta) of Louisville and Albert (Susan) of Port Charlotte, Fla; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Vince, Tony, and Gus; and one sister, Rosalle Rolfe.
Graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Alliance Road, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Vic Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street North, Malvern OH 44644. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441