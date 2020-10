Richard Andrew CampitelliGraveside services will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Alliance Road, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Vic Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street North, Malvern OH 44644. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www. bartleyfuneralhome.com Deckman-Bartley330-863-0441