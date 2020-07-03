Richard Anthony "Big Rich" Bullock
57, passed away at home, on June 27, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH, on January 21, 1963. Big Rich attended Beechcroft High School, Columbus, Class of 1981, and worked for Gate House Publishing as a Pressman Printer for both The Independent and The Repository, retiring on September 30, 2019. He was known for his sense of humor and his strong work ethic. He was dedicated to his family.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Della (Knight) Bullock, whom he married on June 8, 1984; their daughters, Nevaeh and Kiarrah Bullock; mother, Doris (Bullock) Jacox; and his six sisters and brothers: Debra (Cameron) Sealy, Terrence (Tamaron) Jacox, Corey (Tiffany) Jacox, Kevin (Norie) Elliott, Jason (Evelyn) Elliott and Vincent Elliott. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Latrice Bullock; father, Thomas Elliott; and a sister, Kimberly Bullock.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A Home Going Celebration will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Anthony Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222