Richard B. Dencer
75, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born June 30, 1944 in Mineral Wells, TX., to the late Bertram and Opal Dencer-Duck. He was an avid card player, music lover and in his younger years loved fishing and playing pool.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Dencer; and step-father, William Duck. Richard was a loving father and grandpa; and will be missed by his son, Rick (Brittany) Dencer; grandson, Lincoln Dencer; step-children: Michael (Susan) Belopotosky, Kimberly (Pat) Hughes and Danielle
Belopotosky; and several step-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.