RICHARD B. DENCER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard B. Dencer

75, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born June 30, 1944 in Mineral Wells, TX., to the late Bertram and Opal Dencer-Duck. He was an avid card player, music lover and in his younger years loved fishing and playing pool.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Dencer; and step-father, William Duck. Richard was a loving father and grandpa; and will be missed by his son, Rick (Brittany) Dencer; grandson, Lincoln Dencer; step-children: Michael (Susan) Belopotosky, Kimberly (Pat) Hughes and Danielle

Belopotosky; and several step-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved