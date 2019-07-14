|
Richard C. Kress
Age 76, of Canton died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. Born January 11, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Frank and Esther (Foote) Kress. He was a 1961 graduate of Canton Timken High School and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Richard retired after 35 years as long-distance truck driver. He attended First Christian Church.
Preceded in death by a son, James "Jim" M. Kress; one brother and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen U. (Tolley) Kress; one son, Richard "Rick" Daniska Jr; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jim Vega; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Andrew Decker officiating. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019