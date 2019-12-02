Home

Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Randolph, OH
Richard C. May Sr.

Richard C. May Sr. Obituary
Richard C. May, Sr.

age 89, of Hartville passed away on his birthday November 30, 2019. He was born in Canton to the late Carl and Thelma (Schneider) May.

Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Louise in 2009; sister Dorothy Kohler; and grandson Brandon May. He is survived by his children Deborah Campa, Richard Jr. (Jill) May, Mark (Kathy) May, and Michelle May; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and brother Kenny May.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Randolph with Fr. Tom Acker celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff of Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice for the exceptional care and tenderness they showed our Father and Family.

Arnold F.H. Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2019
