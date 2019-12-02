|
|
Richard C. May, Sr.
age 89, of Hartville passed away on his birthday November 30, 2019. He was born in Canton to the late Carl and Thelma (Schneider) May.
Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Louise in 2009; sister Dorothy Kohler; and grandson Brandon May. He is survived by his children Deborah Campa, Richard Jr. (Jill) May, Mark (Kathy) May, and Michelle May; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and brother Kenny May.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Randolph with Fr. Tom Acker celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff of Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice for the exceptional care and tenderness they showed our Father and Family.
Arnold F.H. Hartville 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2019