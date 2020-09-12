Richard C. ("Rich") Ream



76, passed peacefully away on September 7, 2020, at his home in Kennerdell, PA. Rich was born on March 31, 1944 in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Randall and Virginia (Spies) Ream. After attending Perry High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. While proudly serving in the Navy, he voluntarily signed up for three tours in Vietnam, where he worked as a cryptographer. After leaving the Navy, he co-owned the well-known Cameo Grill in Massillon, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barb (Rudder) Ream of Kennerdell; three sisters: Emmy Lou (Joseph) Musacchia, Kathleen (Tim) Miller and Roberta (George) Evans; sister-in-law, Linnea Storm; and brother-in-law, Berner Rudder; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall and Roger; his parents and his mother and father-in-law, Hugh and Helen Rudder. Rich always lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. Besides his wife and family, his primary love was the outdoors and the mountains and he made a home in that setting for most of his life. For all who knew him, he was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.



Donations in Rich's memory can be made to the Humane Society.



