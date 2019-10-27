|
Richard Charles Beiter
At 96, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Dick's amazing energy just wore down. He always said he was so lucky to have such a wonderful life. He graduated from Lehman High School and attended Miami University where he played trombone with the popular Campus Owls Big Band until being drafted into the army. He spent seven years traveling throughout the country with the Owls, military bands, and several big bands. When he tired of all the traveling, he returned to Canton and joined his Father in Beiter & Son Jewelers. He also formed the Dick Richard's Orchestra that played throughout the state and was featured on radio broadcasts from Meyers Lake's once famous Moonlight Ballroom. Dick found a second passion after opening Dick's Sandwich Shop In Massillon. This led to a 54 year career in the business with 17 restaurants including PDQ Hamburgers in Canton, Akron and Cleveland, Tom, Dick & Harry's, Roadhouse 77, Jon & Co. and Bistro 77. Because of his love of music, there were always top musicians playing or singing in his restaurants. He and wife Mary Lou traveled extensively and Dick played tennis into his 80's. He was President of the Stark County Restaurant Association and was honored as Restauranteur of the Year. He is predeceased by wife, Mary Lou (Taylor); and parents, Harriet and Al Beiter.
Dick is survived by sister, Carolyn and husband, Clancy Danielson of Novelty, OH.; niece, Leanne (Jeff) Smith and children Sydney and Jason of Solon, OH.; nephew, Robert (Angie) Danielson and son Cole of San Rafael, CA. The family wants to thank Dick's good friend, Dick Maccioce for his friendship and his many hours spent with Dick. He will be remembered by his many employees and friends as a caring gentleman who always enjoyed life.
At Dick's request there will be no service. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019