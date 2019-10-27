Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BEITER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD CHARLES BEITER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD CHARLES BEITER Obituary
Richard Charles Beiter

At 96, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Dick's amazing energy just wore down. He always said he was so lucky to have such a wonderful life. He graduated from Lehman High School and attended Miami University where he played trombone with the popular Campus Owls Big Band until being drafted into the army. He spent seven years traveling throughout the country with the Owls, military bands, and several big bands. When he tired of all the traveling, he returned to Canton and joined his Father in Beiter & Son Jewelers. He also formed the Dick Richard's Orchestra that played throughout the state and was featured on radio broadcasts from Meyers Lake's once famous Moonlight Ballroom. Dick found a second passion after opening Dick's Sandwich Shop In Massillon. This led to a 54 year career in the business with 17 restaurants including PDQ Hamburgers in Canton, Akron and Cleveland, Tom, Dick & Harry's, Roadhouse 77, Jon & Co. and Bistro 77. Because of his love of music, there were always top musicians playing or singing in his restaurants. He and wife Mary Lou traveled extensively and Dick played tennis into his 80's. He was President of the Stark County Restaurant Association and was honored as Restauranteur of the Year. He is predeceased by wife, Mary Lou (Taylor); and parents, Harriet and Al Beiter.

Dick is survived by sister, Carolyn and husband, Clancy Danielson of Novelty, OH.; niece, Leanne (Jeff) Smith and children Sydney and Jason of Solon, OH.; nephew, Robert (Angie) Danielson and son Cole of San Rafael, CA. The family wants to thank Dick's good friend, Dick Maccioce for his friendship and his many hours spent with Dick. He will be remembered by his many employees and friends as a caring gentleman who always enjoyed life.

At Dick's request there will be no service. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now