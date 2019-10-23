|
Richard D. Card
97, of Canton, Ohio passed away on October 14, 2019. Richard was born in Coitsville, Ohio on November 11, 1921 to the late Donald and Nellie Card. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, was a pilot for the Timken Co. for 34 years retiring in 1986 and enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Card; grandson, Jeff Reed; siblings, Helen, Donald, Elmer and Robert. He is survived by his daughter, Carole (Larry) Reed; granddaughter, Wendy Tomlinson; great grandchildren, Piper, Colby and Willow.
Private family services have taken place. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019