Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Card
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Card


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Card Obituary
Richard D. Card

97, of Canton, Ohio passed away on October 14, 2019. Richard was born in Coitsville, Ohio on November 11, 1921 to the late Donald and Nellie Card. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, was a pilot for the Timken Co. for 34 years retiring in 1986 and enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Card; grandson, Jeff Reed; siblings, Helen, Donald, Elmer and Robert. He is survived by his daughter, Carole (Larry) Reed; granddaughter, Wendy Tomlinson; great grandchildren, Piper, Colby and Willow.

Private family services have taken place. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.