Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard D. "Rich" Cekansky



Age 82, of Canton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. There will be no service. The full obituary may be seen on the funeral home web site and will be in The Repository on July 1st.



Gordon (330) 456-4766



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store