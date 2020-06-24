Richard D. "Rich" Cekansky
Richard D. "Rich" Cekansky

Age 82, of Canton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. There will be no service. The full obituary may be seen on the funeral home web site and will be in The Repository on July 1st.

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

