Richard D. "Dick" Harbaugh86 of Canal Fulton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born on May 26, 1934 in Canal Fulton to the late Paul and Helen (Street) Harbaugh, he was a life resident of the community and graduated from Canal Fulton High School. Dick was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, had been a Lawrence Township Trustee for 32 years, Mayor of Canal Fulton for four years, started Harbaugh Earth Moving in 1955 and was a long time member of the Canal Fulton Lions Club.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Harbaugh. Dick is survived by his children, Sandy (John) Bach, Edward (Jennifer) Harbaugh, Don (Angela) Harbaugh and Paul (Rebecca) Harbaugh; grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica), Ryan (Nikki) and Evan (Taylor) Bach, Krista and Katie Harbaugh, David and Alec Harbaugh, Taylor Heard, Sidney and Audie Harbaugh; great-grandchildren, Kaidan Harbaugh and Landon Bach.Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Canal Fulton Lions Club, c/o Dick Johnson, Treasurer, 7996 Erie Ave N. Canal Fulton, OH 44614.