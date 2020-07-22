1/1
Richard D. "Dick" Harbaugh
1934 - 2020
Richard D. "Dick" Harbaugh

86 of Canal Fulton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born on May 26, 1934 in Canal Fulton to the late Paul and Helen (Street) Harbaugh, he was a life resident of the community and graduated from Canal Fulton High School. Dick was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, had been a Lawrence Township Trustee for 32 years, Mayor of Canal Fulton for four years, started Harbaugh Earth Moving in 1955 and was a long time member of the Canal Fulton Lions Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Harbaugh. Dick is survived by his children, Sandy (John) Bach, Edward (Jennifer) Harbaugh, Don (Angela) Harbaugh and Paul (Rebecca) Harbaugh; grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica), Ryan (Nikki) and Evan (Taylor) Bach, Krista and Katie Harbaugh, David and Alec Harbaugh, Taylor Heard, Sidney and Audie Harbaugh; great-grandchildren, Kaidan Harbaugh and Landon Bach.

Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Canal Fulton Lions Club, c/o Dick Johnson, Treasurer, 7996 Erie Ave N. Canal Fulton, OH 44614.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mark H Otto
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Thank you for your service as Trustee. Your community was made better by your service. On behalf of the SCTA, our deepest condolences.
Mark Shaffer/Stark Co. Township Association President
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Ed, Jennifer and family on the passing of your dad, Dick. May you cherish all your fond memories you had together. Praying to God for love and support to his family. May Dick RIP. God be with you. Love.
Bill Foss
Friend
July 22, 2020
In rememberance of Dick through school years. Condolences to family members from the surviving members of the graduating class of 1953.
Cleda Bartz
Classmate
