Richard D. "Dick" HarbaughFuneral Services will be held FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Canal Fulton Lions Club, c/o Dick Johnson, Treasurer, 7996 Erie Ave N. Canal Fulton, OH 44614.Swigart-Easterling,330-854-2356www.swigarteasterling