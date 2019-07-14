|
Richard D. McCloskey II
age 75, of Canton, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born July 12, 1943 in Canton, son to the late Richard and Lenore (Mizer) McCloskey. Richard was a 1961 graduate of Perry High School. He proudly served in the United States Army and was retired from the Timken Company. He was a member of the Mud Run Gun Club and Stark County Gun Collectors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Derick Mount. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Betty M. (Messenheimer) McCloskey of Canton; children, Lee and Raelyn Mills and Michele Mount of Florida as well as six grandchildren.
His wishes were to be cremated and the family will hold a private service. Those wishing to send Online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
