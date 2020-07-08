1/1
Richard D. Pugh
Richard D. Pugh

Age 39 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in Evanston, Wy. on February 26, 1981. Richard enjoyed playing with his dog, Titan, golfing in his free time, playing poker and watching New Orleans Saints and LSU football. Though he had many hobbies, swimming and playing ball with his son was what he loved most.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Walter Pugh. Richard is survived by his son, Christopher Pugh; mother and step-father, Kelly and Gary Rue; brother, Zach Rue; and sister, Zoey Rue. Also survived by his Aunt Diane and extended family.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced. A Memorial Service will begin at 8 .pm. in the funeral home, with Rev. Amy Downard officiating. Richard will be deeply missed, especially during this time as the Fourth of July was his favorite holiday. Memorial donations, in Richard's name, may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 07:45 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
JUL
9
Memorial service
08:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

