DR. RICHARD D. "DOC" WALTER
Dr. Richard D. "Doc" Walter

age 87, of Canton, OH, passed away on November 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle, and three children: Kim, Kevin, and Kaylynne. He is survived by his sister, Pat, and his grandchildren, Brook and Heather. Richard was a dentist for 60 years after graduating from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1958. He always enjoyed serving his patients and was an active member of the Stark County, the State of Ohio, and the American Dental Societies. He was also a proud, long-time member of the F.O.E. Eagles #190.

Per his wishes, there will not be a public service. In lieu of flowers, they request that a donation be made in Richard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For those wishing to send condolences please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2020.
