The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD (RICK) DAVIS Jr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD (RICK) DAVIS Jr. Obituary
Richard (Rick) Davis, Jr.

62, of Brewster, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Massillon on August 24, 1956, to the late Richard and Angeline (Silvestri) Davis; and had worked at Brewster Parke.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Davis; children: Robert Davis and Jennie Davis; step-children, Joshua Walker, Tiffany Walker and Heather Reamy; grandchildren: Alina, Blaine, Sophia and Karlee; step-grandchildren: Colten, Kennedy, Mia and Parker; and a brother, Jeff (Trish) Davis.

Family graveside services will be held at a later date. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling arrangements. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and Mercy Hospital 8th floor for their kind and compassionate care.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now