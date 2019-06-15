|
|
Richard (Rick) Davis, Jr.
62, of Brewster, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Massillon on August 24, 1956, to the late Richard and Angeline (Silvestri) Davis; and had worked at Brewster Parke.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya Davis; children: Robert Davis and Jennie Davis; step-children, Joshua Walker, Tiffany Walker and Heather Reamy; grandchildren: Alina, Blaine, Sophia and Karlee; step-grandchildren: Colten, Kennedy, Mia and Parker; and a brother, Jeff (Trish) Davis.
Family graveside services will be held at a later date. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling arrangements. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and Mercy Hospital 8th floor for their kind and compassionate care.
Spidell – Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019