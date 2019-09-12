|
Richard E. "Dickie" Cleveland
59, lost his courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Massillon on March 17, 1960 to Willie Lee and Esther (Calhoun) Cleveland. He was a graduate of Washington High School and attended Marshal University. Dickie was known as a Football Star in the Massillon area. Known for his outgoing personality, he never met a stranger and was a social butterfly known for his BBQ Skill and love of cooking many referred to him as the BBQ KING. He was dedicated to his family. Dickie also had a love of music. Jimmy Hendrix was his all-time favorite artist.
He is survived by his wife, Noel K. (Walton) Cleveland, whom he married on September 6, 1983; daughter, "Baby" Holly; grandchildren, Jerian and Journey; sisters and brothers, Diane, Patsy, Rosemary, Tommy, Terry, Marriann and Mark. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Willie and Glenn.
Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Richard's Life to be held at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Fund or The American Diabetes Association.
