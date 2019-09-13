Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard E. "Dickie" Cleveland

Richard E. "Dickie" Cleveland Obituary
Richard E.

"Dickie"

Cleveland

Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Richard's Life to be held at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Fund or The American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019
