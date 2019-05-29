Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hartzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Hartzell Jr.


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard E. Hartzell Jr. Obituary
Richard E. Hartzell, Jr.,

58, of North Canton, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born in Canton on April 15, 1961 and was a 1980 graduate of North Canton Hoover High School, where he excelled in football and track in his early years. Richard was a History buff, especially the Civil War and World War II. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads and was a member of the Archaeological Association. He was a music lover and avid fan of Rock & Roll. Richard had a very loving soul and he loved his family deeply.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Hartzell Sr and his long time love, Sandra Sparks. He leaves his mother, Shirley Mae (Brewer) Hartzell; sisters, Bonnie Kittoe and Tricia Hartzell; niece, Dana (David) Rohr; nephew, Jeff Kittoe and cousin, Rosemary Hayne.

In honoring his wishes, Richard will be cremated and a private service will be held for the family. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now