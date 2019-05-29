|
Richard E. Hartzell, Jr.,
58, of North Canton, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born in Canton on April 15, 1961 and was a 1980 graduate of North Canton Hoover High School, where he excelled in football and track in his early years. Richard was a History buff, especially the Civil War and World War II. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads and was a member of the Archaeological Association. He was a music lover and avid fan of Rock & Roll. Richard had a very loving soul and he loved his family deeply.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Hartzell Sr and his long time love, Sandra Sparks. He leaves his mother, Shirley Mae (Brewer) Hartzell; sisters, Bonnie Kittoe and Tricia Hartzell; niece, Dana (David) Rohr; nephew, Jeff Kittoe and cousin, Rosemary Hayne.
In honoring his wishes, Richard will be cremated and a private service will be held for the family. The Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019