|
|
Richard E. Moles
age 76, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Ohio on Nov. 9, 1942 to the late Robert and Ruth (Myers) Moles. An Army Veteran, he retired from Hoover Company after 38 years of service. He was a member of East Nimishillen Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed woodworking, old movies and family.
Survived by his wife of 53 years, Jacqueline; daughter, Cheryl Shelbrack; son, Stephen; siblings and siblings-in-law, Neil (Eva Mae) Moles, Faye Martin, Gary Miles (Jo), Karen Moles, Eldon Wolf, Dorothy Moles, Gary (Clara) Kline, Sandra (William) Maddox, Nadine (Donald) Sherman; grandchildren Daimen Dawson and Baylee Paulson; and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Mark Shelbrack; sister, Roberta Wolf; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Kline.
Calling hours are Sunday 3-5 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Services begin promptly Sunday at 5 p.m. with Pastors Bob Donato and Jim Lee officiating. Memorials may be made to .
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019