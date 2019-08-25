|
|
Richard E. Moser
age 74, of North Canton, passed away Saturday,
August 17, 2019, at Conway Hospital in South Carolina following a brief illness. He was born February 16, 1945
in Canton, Ohio, to the late Herman and Mary (Casey) Moser. Rich lived in North Canton most of his life until moving to Conway, South Carolina in 2017. He honorably served in the US Army from 1965 - 1971. He was retired from the Hoover Company located in North Canton, Ohio. Rich loved building and
flying model airplanes as well as watching NHRA Drag
Racing.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Moser (John) Johnson from Myrtle Beach, SC; and son, Andrew Moser
of Myrtle Beach, SC; two grandchildren, Haileigh (Katie) Moreland of Myrtle Beach, Jordan (Chelsea) Moreland of Myrtle Beach; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry ( Peaches) Moser of NJ, and William Moser of Ohio; a niece, Kim Moser Li of Ohio; and three nephews: Michael Moser of Ohio, Eric Moser of California, and Thomas Moser of Michigan. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Abby.
Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
https://www.msfh.net/cb-profile/richardmoser.html
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019