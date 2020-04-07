The Repository Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Richard E. Richards

Richard E. Richards Obituary
Richard E. Richards

88, of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Altercare of Navarre. He was born in Dennison on Aug. 15, 1931 to the late Elmer and Mary (Melville) Richards and married Leota Eileen Renicker on June 7, 1952 and she survives. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and had worked at Superior Meats and retired as a custodian for Tuslaw Schools. He was a member of Newcomer's Chapel at Pigeon Run.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Janet Baylor of Florida, Carol (Robert) Hollinger of Massillon and Doris (Fred) Dudley of Bolivar; grandchildren, Arthur Baylor, Jaime (Mark) Grunder, Bryan (Jenni) Hollinger, Justin Hollinger, Chase (Jessalyn) Newell, and Ciera Newell; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Pam) Richards of Massillon and Paul Richards of Fairborn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.

Due to the current health conditions, a private graveside service will be held at the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre and a service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020
