Richard E. Rohrbaugh 1937-2019
Age 82, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born April 9, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late Walter H. and Edna M. (Gheen) Rohrbaugh. Dick was a 1956 graduate of East Canton High School, a U.S. Navy Veteran and he was retired from AEP. He was an active member of the Faith Community Church for 50 years. He was a member of the William Hoover Masonic Lodge #770 F&AM in North Canton (formerly of the Juilliard Lodge #460); Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton; Tadmor Temple of Akron; the Ohio Power Veterans Club; Legacy Chapter-Order of Eastern Star in North Canton (formerly of the Louisville Order of Eastern Star); and the Louisville Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Thompson); a daughter, Sherry (Clint) Malcuit; son, Curt Rohrbaugh and his significant other, Suzi Ferguson; two grandchildren, Shea and Taylor Malcuit; a sister, Delores (Claude) Howie, and a brother, Jack Rohrbaugh.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave, NW, Canton, Ohio with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Calling hours will be 7-9 p.m. Friday evening at the church, and one hour prior to the services on Saturday; Scottish Rite services will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at the church with Masonic Services to follow at 6:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Woman's Board Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave, Canton, OH 44708. Online condolences may be left at
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019