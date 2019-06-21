Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:15 PM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave, NW
Canton, OH
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave, NW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave, NW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave, NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave, NW
Canton, OH
Richard E. Rohrbaugh


1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Richard E. Rohrbaugh Obituary
Richard E.

Rohrbaugh

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave, NW, Canton, Ohio with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Calling hours will be 7-9 p.m. Friday evening at the church, and one hour prior to the services on Saturday; Scottish Rite services will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at the church with Masonic Services to follow at 6:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Woman's Board Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave, Canton, OH 44708. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
