Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:15 PM
|
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
|
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Richard E. Rohrbaugh
1937 - 2019
Obituary
Richard E.
Rohrbaugh
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave, NW, Canton, Ohio with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Calling hours will be 7-9 p.m. Friday evening at the church, and one hour prior to the services on Saturday; Scottish Rite services will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at the church with Masonic Services to follow at 6:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Woman's Board Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave, Canton, OH 44708. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
