Richard "Dick" E. With
age 83, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born November 16, 1935, in Newark, OH, the son of the late Thorlf "Pete" and Helen (Hanna) With. He was a Veteran serving in the Army. Richard was a retired pilot. Working with Midwestern Industries and was a Safety Counselor for 30 years, a FFA flight examiner from 1975 to 1985 specializing in private and commercial instrument and multi-engineering. He was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, Aircraft Owner & Pilot Association, East Central Ohio Pilot Association, where he was chosen Pilot of the Year in 1988, Maps Air Museum Charter Member #95, Buckeye Winnies Winebago Motor Home Club, Sons of Norway #5-662.
Richard is survived by his companion for 20 years, Linda Lippert; sister, Nancy Merrill; and nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Necia With; daughter, Traci With; son, Richard With; sister, Helen Huber; brothers-in-law, Ferdinand "Mike" Huber and George Merrill.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maps Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway North Canton, OH 44720. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
