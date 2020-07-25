Richard (Dick) Earl Baringer
Visitation will be Monday, July 27th., from 5-7 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home in Canton, OH.
A private Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 28th., at the Legends Golf Course with an internment the next day at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
For those concerned about the current health situation, in lieu of attending in person please feel free to offer condolences using the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
Dick's full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition or may be read at our website.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387