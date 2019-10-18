Home

Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Oklahoma City, OK
Richard Elliott Goldner


1938 - 2019
Richard Elliott Goldner Obituary
Richard Elliott Goldner

passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., on Nov. 9, 1938 to Rev. Michael B. and Helen M. (Hawbaker) Goldner. The family moved to Alliance in 1945 where he attended school and graduated Valedictorian of Alliance High School in 1956. He attended Wittenberg University and graduated cum laude from Mount Union College in 1960. He attended graduate school at Ohio State University. He married Mary Alice Juergens on Sept. 16, 1961. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. He served in the Army Reserves from 1963-1969. His career was spent in the field of Quality Assurance, and he was active in the American Society for Quality Control. His career took him from Canton, Ohio to Michigan, California and finally to Oklahoma where he retired. In 2017 he and his wife moved to Concordia Life Plan Community. After retirement Dick volunteered at Reaching Our City Food Pantry and enjoyed singing in the Golden Harmonizers Choir at Edmond Senior Center, St. Paul's Lutheran Church choir and the chorus at Concordia.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Carol Goodman and niece, Robin Goodman. He is survived by wife, Mary; nephew, Michael Goodman; great-nephew, Daniel of Wisconsin and cousin, Mrs. Jon (Judie) Findon of Chambersburg, Pa.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Oct. 26,2019 at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will be Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in North Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Tim Muse officiating.

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2019
