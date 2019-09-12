|
Richard F.
Freeman
84, of North Canton passed away on September 10, 2019. Richard was born in Waynesburg, Pa. on December 19, 1934 to the late Scott and Wilmot Freeman. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1953 and retired from The Timken Co. in 1986.
Richard will be missed by all, especially his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris Freeman and daughter in law, Terri Freeman. He is survived by his sons, David Freeman and Dale (Felicia) Freeman; two grandsons and two granddaughters.
A private family service will take place. The family invites you to visit
