Richard F. Goodwin Jr.
1975 - 2020
age 45 of Canton passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Canton on April 20, 1975 to Richard F. Sr. and Deborah (Bailey) Goodwin. Everyone that knew him would say he has the kindest of hearts, he would give you the shirt off of his back. He would make sure his family was always taken care of, even if he went without because that's who he was. Richard and his wife, Melissa and their children started Goodwin Cleaning and Pest Control.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Goodwin Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Melissa Goodwin; children, Nic Latham, Richard F. Goodwin III, Hannah N. Goodwin, and Brian Goodwin; grandchildren, Braxton, Carter, Karson, and Kaleb; sister, Claireese (Tim) Porter; brother, Robert (Jennifer) Goodwin; his mother, Deborah (Butch) Cline. Also, many cousin, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He will be forever in our hearts and missed by all who knew him.

The family will be holding a celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
