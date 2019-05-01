Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Canton, OH
Richard G. Bing Obituary
Richard G. Bing 1928-2019

Age 90, of Canton passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the House of Loreto following an extended illness. Born in Canton, June 5, 1928, Dick was the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Brubach) Bing. He graduated from Lincoln High School, attended Creighton University, graduated from the University of Miami (Fla.) and the William McKinley School of Law. Dick was an established attorney in Canton who maintained his office until he was 89. Prior to his noteworthy legal career, Dick was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Ohio, a mortgage loan executive at The Canton National Bank, a Councilman, a professional baseball player in the New York Giants farm system, and an Army Veteran serving in Japan following World War II and then again during the Korean War.

Dick is survived by his only daughter, Betsy (Dave) Hart of Canton; eight sons, Andy (Shari) Bing of Canton, Ric Bing of Queens, N.Y., Dominic (Diana) Bing of Charlotte, N.C., Michael (Jackie) Bing of Sebring, Fla., Christopher Bing of Canton, Barry Bing of Canton, Jason (Anne) Bing of Canton, and Matthew (Misty) Bing of Canton; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Colby, and Carly Hart, A.J., Claire, Francesca, Kara, Josie, Grant, Henry and Chloe Bing. Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine Bing; his first wife, Francis Bing; his son, Tony Bing; his brothers, Gerald and Owen Bing; and his sister, Kathleen Stock. Dick was a devout member of St. Peter Catholic Church, belonged to the Stark County Bar Association, loved his St. Thomas Aquinas sports, was an honored member of the Greater Canton Aquatics Association, and loved watching and supporting every sport and activity his children and grandchildren participated in. A special thanks to all the Sisters, nurses, and caregivers at the House of Loreto who attended to Dick, allowing him to live his last month with dignity, comfort, and love. He was able to attend multiple Masses during Easter week which he was very grateful for.

Friends may call Thursday, May 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home at 1375 Market Avenue North with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church in Canton with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Church in Canton. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019
