RICHARD G. GRABER
1929 - 2020
Richard G. Graber

age 91, of Tuscarawas Twp., passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in Dalton on May 17, 1929, to the late Merle and Gladys (Gibson) Graber. He was a 1947 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. He married Clara Hoot on July 26, 1952 and they shared 68 years together. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following Military Service, he worked in different managerial positions for Republic Steel and was also the Treasurer and Manager for West Stark Community Federal Credit Union. He was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for 54 years, was the Scout Master for Troop # 938 and enjoyed working in his yard. He was a devoted family man and husband.

He is survived by his wife, Clara; his children: Richard (Martha) Graber, Douglas (Sharon) Graber and Michael (Jane) Graber; his grandchildren: Melissa (Jason) Gill, Adam (Caleigh) Graber, Aaron (Clare) Graber, Holly Graber, and Joseph Graber; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Fahye Graber; and a host of family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory Graber; sister, Carolyn Finger; and his infant brother, James Burton Graber.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Mt. Eaton Cemetery. Donations in Richard's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, masks and social distancing are required.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
