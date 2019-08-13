Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Richard G. Kopatz


1930 - 2019
Richard G. Kopatz Obituary
Richard G. Kopatz

89, of Canton passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born June 16, 1930 in Canton, Ohio to the late Gustav and Mary Kopatz. Richard graduated from McKinley High School in 1948, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Republic Steel, B&W and Diebold. Richard enjoyed mechanical airplanes, golfing, bowling and tinkering.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, David; brother, Alva and daughter-in-law, Debbie Kopatz. Richard is survived by his children, Karen (Dale) Pruitt, Richard Kopatz and Nancy (Richard) Johnson; grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, Sarah and Philip; great grandson, Colton and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 with services to follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. David Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019
