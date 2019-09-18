|
Dr. Richard G. Leffler, Sr., DDS
94, of Massillon, after enjoying supper with his family, went to be with the Lord late Friday evening, September 13, 2019. Born in Massillon, July 9, 1925, the older of twin sons born to the late William W. and Grace (Hering) Leffler, Dick graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1943. His life was devoted to serving God and his family. Although they met in high school, it was after the war he married the love of his life, Esther Jane Gilmor, and they shared 62 years together. He served with distinction as an Army sergeant during World War II, receiving the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Bronze Star among his awards and decorations. Following his time in the service, he received his undergraduate degree from Mt. Union College in 1949, and completed his dental degree at Western Reserve University, graduating first in his Class in 1953. For nearly fifty years thereafter, he maintained his dental practice serving generations of Massillon and Western Stark County families. Dick was active in civic and professional organizations and served on several Massillon-area and Stark County boards and committees. He and Esther Jane devoted much of their time and treasure to serving their faith in God. An active volunteer with the Massillon SAM Center, Dick had also rekindled his creative muse as a student with Massillon Artists.
Predeceased by his parents and in 2012, by his wife, Esther Jane (Gilmor) Leffler; Dick is survived by his children, Jane (Robert) Mutigli, of Massillon, Dr. William (Sarah) Leffler, DDS, of Canton and Richard (Barbara) Leffler, Jr., CPA, of Massillon. Also surviving are seven beloved grandchildren; eight treasured great-grandchildren; and his dear twin brother, David H. (Kathy) Leffler, DDS, also of Massillon.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor John Moosey, at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Calvary Chapel in Massillon. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences Friday morning prior to the services, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions to Calvary Chapel or the Salvation Army of Massillon. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019