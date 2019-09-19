|
|
|
Dr. Richard G. Leffler, Sr., DDS
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor John Moosey, at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Calvary Chapel in Massillon. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences Friday morning prior to the services, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions to Calvary Chapel or the Salvation Army of Massillon. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019