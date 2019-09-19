Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Leffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Richard G. Leffler DDS Sr.

Send Flowers
Dr. Richard G. Leffler DDS Sr. Obituary
Dr. Richard G. Leffler, Sr., DDS

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor John Moosey, at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Calvary Chapel in Massillon. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences Friday morning prior to the services, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions to Calvary Chapel or the Salvation Army of Massillon. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.















330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.