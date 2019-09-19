|
Richard Gene Roberts
age 88 of Hartville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was born on Jan. 11, 1931 in Marion, Ohio to the late Henry and Fern (Dalton) Roberts. Following graduation, Richard served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S Wright during the Korean War. After discharge, he joined the Ohio Army National Guard as an aircraft maintenance specialist for 26 years, beginning in Columbus and transferring to the Akron-Canton airport. Following retirement, Richard and his wife, Shirley, traveled the U.S. and Canada for five years. He enjoyed golfing, at which he was very talented; stain-glass work; and square dancing. Richard was always happiest when spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Virginia and Marion, and brothers, Paul, Hank, Bob, and Jack. Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley; daughters, RoseMarie Roberts and Melinda Roberts; son, Richard Dale (Julie) Roberts; grandson, Miles (Caitlin) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Collin and Evelyn, who brought him great joy, and sisters, Barbara Parks and Marguerite Roberts of Marion, Ohio.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service (1-2 p.m.) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019