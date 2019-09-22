|
|
|
Richard Gene Roberts
A celebration of life will be held (TOMORROW) Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service (1-2 p.m.) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019