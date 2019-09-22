Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue
Canton, OH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Avenue
Canton, OH
Richard Gene Roberts


1931 - 2019
Richard Gene Roberts Obituary
Richard Gene Roberts

A celebration of life will be held (TOMORROW) Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Avenue, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service (1-2 p.m.) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
