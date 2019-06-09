|
|
Richard Glen Waltenbaugh 1923-2019
Age 95, a lifelong resident of the North Canton area, passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 at Belden Village Health Care. He was born August 9, 1923 in Canton, Ohio to the late Lewis Earl and Helen Waltenbaugh. Richard graduated from "NO-CA-HI" (North Canton High School) in 1941. At the start of World War II he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Pacific until the end of the war. Upon his return home, he earned a degree from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) in 1949. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Richard spent most of his professional career in the insurance industry and owned the Dick Waltenbaugh Insurance Agency in North Canton. He was also involved in local government and politics, serving as a North Canton Councilman for four terms. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Richard enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, socializing with his many friends, and spending time with his three children, four grandchildren, and great granddaughter.
Richard is survived by his children, son, Richard G. (Kathy) Waltenbaugh Jr. of North Canton; son, Charles S. (Teresa) Waltenbaugh of Friendswood, Texas; and daughter Prudence P. Powell of Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren, Erin (Alex) Gearhart, Lauren (Steven) Grindstaff, Jessica Waltenbaugh, and Ryan Powell; great granddaughter, Ella Grindstaff. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, L.E. "Sonny" Waltenbaugh.
A private family service was held Thursday June 6, 2019. Entombment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019