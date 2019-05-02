Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
For more information about
Richard Glutting
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Glutting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Glutting


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Dick" Glutting Obituary
Richard "Dick" Glutting 1931-2019

Age 88 of North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 29, 2019 in Canton. Dick was born on January 2, 1931 in North Canton to Carl and Eleanor Glutting. He attended North Canton High School. After high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served as crew chief with the 474th Fighter-Bomber Wing while stationed in Korea. Dick also worked at Nobis Decorating, manufacturing and installing beautiful stained-glass windows in churches across the country. He retired from The Hoover Company after 27 years. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and most of all spending time with his family. He spent many years traveling in his motorhome with family and friends visiting 47 states. Dick belonged to the Buckeye Cruisers motorhome club where he developed many good friendships. He looked forward to his Wednesday breakfasts with is grade-school buddies. A lifetime outdoorsman, he was a proud supporter of the NRA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Dave Mathie. He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Nancy Glutting; children, Dan (Teresa) Glutting, Debbie (Walter) Wolfe, Shari (Tim) Duckett, and Don Glutting; grandchildren, Becky (Matt), Connor, Brandon, Ryan, Kirstan, Jordan (Gabby), Morgan, Mikayla, Andrew, and Jacob; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob (June) Glutting and numerous nieces and nephews. He will always be lovingly remembered for his desire to make others smile.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton. Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Church or a veterans organization of your choice.
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now