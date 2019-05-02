|
|
Richard "Dick" Glutting 1931-2019
Age 88 of North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 29, 2019 in Canton. Dick was born on January 2, 1931 in North Canton to Carl and Eleanor Glutting. He attended North Canton High School. After high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served as crew chief with the 474th Fighter-Bomber Wing while stationed in Korea. Dick also worked at Nobis Decorating, manufacturing and installing beautiful stained-glass windows in churches across the country. He retired from The Hoover Company after 27 years. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and most of all spending time with his family. He spent many years traveling in his motorhome with family and friends visiting 47 states. Dick belonged to the Buckeye Cruisers motorhome club where he developed many good friendships. He looked forward to his Wednesday breakfasts with is grade-school buddies. A lifetime outdoorsman, he was a proud supporter of the NRA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Dave Mathie. He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Nancy Glutting; children, Dan (Teresa) Glutting, Debbie (Walter) Wolfe, Shari (Tim) Duckett, and Don Glutting; grandchildren, Becky (Matt), Connor, Brandon, Ryan, Kirstan, Jordan (Gabby), Morgan, Mikayla, Andrew, and Jacob; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob (June) Glutting and numerous nieces and nephews. He will always be lovingly remembered for his desire to make others smile.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton. Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Paul's Church or a veterans organization of your choice.
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019