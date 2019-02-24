|
Richard H. "Rosie" Ost 1929-2019
age 89 of Perry Township, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, February 21, 2019. He was born June 1, 1929 in Canton, Ohio to the late Albert and Jessica (Newhouse) Ost. Richard was a veteran of the US Army. He married Martha Engl in her hometown of Regensburg, Germany. Rosie retired from Diebold after 30 years of service, and was a member of the V.F.W., Canton Baptist Temple, where he served as an usher, and Forever Young.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha in 2009; granddaughter, Tara (Swartz) Gibbons; great-grandson, Gage Gibbons; step-brother, Darrell; sister, Delores Ost; and brother, Bob Ost. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Ginny) Ost, and Timothy Ost; daughter, Karen (Bob) Swartz; grandchildren, Jason, Rebekah (Jason) Vaughn, Christopher (Stephanie), and Josiah; great-grandchildren, Gunnar, and Cadence; brother, David (Cathy) Ost, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple Family Life Center Building Fund. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Aultman Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019